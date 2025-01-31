The destroyer USS John Finn (DDG-113) launches a Standard Missile-6 during U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21, on April 25, aided in part by unmanned systems. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Clark Lappert)
The State Department last Friday okayed a potential $900 million foreign military sale (FMS) to Japan of up to 150 Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) Block I missiles and related equipment supplied by RTX [RTX].
In addition to the missiles, the pending deal includes…