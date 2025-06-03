The U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, in collaboration with the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs, recently completed a conventional hypersonic missile test from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 12, 2024. Photo: Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs
The Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) this week said it awarded Jacobs Solutions [J] a potential $4 billion contract to modernize operations and maintenance of the service’s Eastern and Western launch ranges.
The Space Force Range Contract (SFRC)…