Investors Buoyant As Apex Raises $200 Million To Expand Satellite Bus Production Capacity

Excited by strong customer demand, investors are pouring another $200 million into satellite bus developer and manufacturer Apex to enable the company to continue buttressing efforts to accelerate production and vertically integrate. The new funding round follows a $200 million Series C round four months ago that positioned Apex to be able to go from 12 spacecraft busses a month to 18 and pursue its vertical integration strategy (Defense Daily, April 29). The earlier raise boosted “customer traction” for commercial…