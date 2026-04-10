Information Trust Startup PeakMetrics Raises $6 Million In Series A Round

PeakMetrics, which applies artificial intelligence to discern whether narratives online are being synthetically generated and what is driving them, last week said it raised $6 million in a funding round to expand access to its markets. The Series A round was led by Moneta Ventures. The Los Angelese-based startup said 90 percent of online content this year is expected to be artificially generated an that narratives can be part of coordinated campaigns or just one bad actor. “AI has changed…