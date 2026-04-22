INDOPACOM Commander Praises LUCAS And MEROPS Drones

Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), used the phrase "unmanned hellscape" in June 2024, to describe what China would face in the Taiwan Strait if that nation tried to invade Taiwan, and, on Wednesday, he reiterated the lessons that Ukraine has imparted. "On arrival at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, I inadvertently coined the phrase 'hellscape' as an operation," he testified before the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) ,in response to a question from Rep. Rob Wittman…