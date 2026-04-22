INDOPACOM Commander Praises LUCAS And MEROPS Drones

Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), used the phrase "unmanned hellscape" in June 2024, to describe what China would face in the Taiwan Strait if that nation tried to invade Taiwan, and, on Wednesday, he reiterated the lessons that Ukraine has imparted. "On arrival at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, I inadvertently coined the phrase 'hellscape' as an operation," he testified before the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) ,in response to a question from Rep. Rob Wittman…
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Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
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