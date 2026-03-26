Hundreds of Bath Iron Works Ship Designers Go On Strike

A union of ship designers at shipbuilder General Dynamics [GD] Bath Iron Works (BIW) went on strike Monday after members rejected the company's new four-year contract proposal last weekend. The Bath Marine Draftsmen's Association (BMDA) representing 627 workers, is a local within the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) as Local 3999 and represents workers that conduct design and nondestructive tests, technical clerks, laboratory technicians and associate engineers. The shipyard has a total workforce of over…