Sign In
Search
Air Force

House Wants Annual USAF Minuteman III Sustainment Plan Until Sentinel Reaches Full Deployment

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
House Wants Annual USAF Minuteman III Sustainment Plan Until Sentinel Reaches Full Deployment
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.) descending “a ladder into an intercontinental ballistic missile launch facility” on Aug. 6th during his visit to Malmstrom AFB, Mont., the Air Force said.

The House's fiscal 2026 national defense authorization bill, which the body passed last week, would require the U.S. Air Force to submit to lawmakers a plan to sustain aging components on the LGM-35A Minuteman III ICBMs by Boeing [BA] until the LGM-35A Sentinel being developed by Northrop Grumman [NOC] reaches full deployment. "After the date of the enactment of this act, and with each budget submitted to Congress pursuant to such section until the under secretary of defense for acquisition…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Kopin Nabs Award To Build Color MicroLED Displays By 2027, As Army Eyes Tech For SBMC

Army

Epirus Details IFPC-HPM’s 100% Success Rate At Recent Demo, Knocked Out Drone Swarm

Navy/USMC

Navy Issues RFP For Next Gen Logistics Ship Designs

Business/Financial

Machinists Reject Boeing’s Latest Offer, Continuing Strike

Trending

Investors Buoyant As Apex Raises $200 Million To Expand Satellite Bus Production Capacity
Second B-21 Raider Bomber Arrives at Edwards, As USAF Plans Increase in Flight Tests
Redwire Opens New Facility To Support Space-Based Defense
Houses Passes FY ‘26 NDAA With $848 Billion Pentagon Topline, Major Acquisition Reforms
SDA Looks to Next Year for Operational Utility of Tranche 1, Transport Layer

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume