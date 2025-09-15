House Wants Annual USAF Minuteman III Sustainment Plan Until Sentinel Reaches Full Deployment

The House's fiscal 2026 national defense authorization bill, which the body passed last week, would require the U.S. Air Force to submit to lawmakers a plan to sustain aging components on the LGM-35A Minuteman III ICBMs by Boeing [BA] until the LGM-35A Sentinel being developed by Northrop Grumman [NOC] reaches full deployment. "After the date of the enactment of this act, and with each budget submitted to Congress pursuant to such section until the under secretary of defense for acquisition…