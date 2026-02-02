House May Vote Tuesday on Spending Package, As Democrats Look to Reform ICE

The House may vote Tuesday on a fiscal 2026 spending package passed by the Senate late last Friday, as Democratic legislators push for measures to hold Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents accountable in the wake of the recent deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis at the hands of ICE. The five-bill spending package includes Defense, Financial Services/General Government, Labor-HHS-Education, State/Foreign Operations, and Transportation-Housing/Urban Development along with a 10-day Continuing Resolution (CR) for the Department of Homeland Security, which…