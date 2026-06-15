Honeywell To Complete Aerospace Spin-Off On June 29

Honeywell’s [HON] board on Monday set June 29 as the date to complete the spin-off of the company’s $17.5 billion aerospace business, part of a planned split into several public companies (Defense Daily, Feb. 6, 2025). “Today’s announcement clears the path to establishing two independent industry leaders in Honeywell Aerospace and Honeywell Technologies and also reflects our significant portfolio transformation over the past three years,” Vimal Kapur, chairman and CEO of Honeywell said in a statement. Honeywell last fall completed…