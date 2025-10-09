HII Tests REMUS 620 Submarine Torpedo Tube Recovery

HII [HII] this week announced its REMUS 620 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) successfully completed its first recovery via a submarine torpedo tube test fixture. The test was conducted by a joint team of HII, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and the Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. They used a Virginia-class submarine torpedo tube and shutterway test fixture at Seneca Lake, N.Y., rather than a real submarine at this stage. The company called these tests a “major step”…