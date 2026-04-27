First Columbia Sub By 2028 Is “Heavy Lift” But Navy May Buy More Still

The Defense Department’s new submarine production chief last week admitted it will be a “heavy lift” to get the first new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) delivered as planned by 2028, but the government is also exploring ordering two to five more boats than initially planned. Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher, Submarine Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager (DRPM), last week described several major challenges to the Columbia-class submarine program he is tasked with tackling, starting with on-time delivery of the first boat…
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Congress Updates
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]