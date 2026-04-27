First Columbia Sub By 2028 Is “Heavy Lift” But Navy May Buy More Still

The Defense Department’s new submarine production chief last week admitted it will be a “heavy lift” to get the first new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) delivered as planned by 2028, but the government is also exploring ordering two to five more boats than initially planned. Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher, Submarine Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager (DRPM), last week described several major challenges to the Columbia-class submarine program he is tasked with tackling, starting with on-time delivery of the first boat…