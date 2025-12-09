HII Expands Partnership With Babcock International To Support Virginia-Class Subs

HII [HII] and Babcock International Group announced Tuesday they have signed a contract to expand a partnership to support construction of Virginia-class submarines through HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division. The HII press release said this is the first Virginia-class outsourced contract to United Kingdom-based Babcock for submarine work with NNS. However, the two entered a strategic agreement in July 2023 to collaborate on construction opportunities in the U.S. and U.K., as well as opportunities in naval and civil nuclear…