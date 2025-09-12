HII Expands Ingalls DDG Outsourcing Partners, Announces Thales And Babcock Work With Remus UUV

U.S. Navy shipbuilder HII [HII] this week detailed the status of its outsourcing partnerships for Navy ship production while also marking coordination with Thales and Babcock International Group on systems they are integrating into its Remus unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). While HII CEO Chris Kastner has highlighted the increasing levels of outsourcing to increase throughput for Navy shipbuilding in recent earnings calls, a Sept. 11 statement noted the company has doubled outsource hours in 2025 and is on track to…