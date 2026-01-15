HII Doubles The Size Of UK Unmanned Vehicle Facility

HII [HII] this week announced it has completed an expansion to double the size of its unmanned vehicle facility in Porchester, United Kingdom, strengthening its capability as a regional hub and increasing its capacity to support European partners that operate their unmanned surface and underwater vehicles (USVs and UUVs). The company said in addition to general support to regional customers, the Portchester facility specifically prepares for the deployment and sustainment of all REMUS UUVs and ROMULUS USVs in the region.…