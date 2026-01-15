Sign In
Search
International

HII Doubles The Size Of UK Unmanned Vehicle Facility

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
HII Doubles The Size Of UK Unmanned Vehicle Facility
HII’s REMUS 620 launching under the watchful eye of Adrian Gonsalves, the REMUS 620 Product Lead as it departs for torpedo tube recovery testing in Seneca Lake (Photo: HII via U.S. Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport)

HII [HII] this week announced it has completed an expansion to double the size of its unmanned vehicle facility in Porchester, United Kingdom, strengthening its capability as a regional hub and increasing its capacity to support European partners that operate their unmanned surface and underwater vehicles (USVs and UUVs). The company said in addition to general support to regional customers, the Portchester facility specifically prepares for the deployment and sustainment of all REMUS UUVs and ROMULUS USVs in the region.…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

Anduril To Deliver More Than 600 Bolt-Ms For Marines’ OPF-L Loitering Munition Program

Navy/USMC

Battleship Solves The Weapons Choice DDG(X) Faced, Navy Official Says

Navy/USMC

Head Of U.S. Fleet Forces Command Outlines Navy Need For Larger Missile Stable

Air Force

USAF To Pursue Degraded Visual Environment System For HH-60W Without Helmet Mounted Display

Trending

HASC Seapower Chair Backs Battleship Concept, Reiterates Support For Navy’s F/A-XX
Zumwalt Installs Of Hypersonic Weapon Tubes On Pace, Testing For IOC Unclear
Lockheed Conducts Successful First Flight Test Of Stinger Replacement Offering
Record F-35 Deliveries, PAC-3 Production Framework Show Lockheed Martin Stepping Up, Hegseth Says
DHS Creates Program Executive Office for Drone and Counter-Drone Systems

Contract Updates

Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000

Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…

M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…

Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144

Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches.  This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume