HII CEO Says Sub Contracts Expected In Second Quarter, Not Focused On Auxiliary Increases

Delayed multi ship contracts for 15 attack and ballistic missile submarines are finally expected in the second quarter of 2026, HII [HII] CEO Chris Kastner said in a company earnings call on Tuesday. Kastner said the company is “ making good progress on the [Virginia-class submarine] Block VI and the next Columbia contract with awards expected in the second quarter.” The Navy has been negotiating an overdue deal with HII and submarine prime contractor General Dynamics [GD] Electric Boat on…