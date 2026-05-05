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HII CEO Says Sub Contracts Expected In Second Quarter, Not Focused On Auxiliary Increases

Rich Abott By
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HII CEO Says Sub Contracts Expected In Second Quarter, Not Focused On Auxiliary Increases
A mockup of the Block V Virginia-class attack submarine with the Virginia Payload Module in use. (Image: General Dynamics Electric Boat)

Delayed multi ship contracts for 15 attack and ballistic missile submarines are finally expected in the second quarter of 2026, HII [HII] CEO Chris Kastner said in a company earnings call on Tuesday. Kastner said the company is “ making good progress on the [Virginia-class submarine] Block VI and the next Columbia contract with awards expected in the second quarter.” The Navy has been negotiating an overdue deal with HII and submarine prime contractor General Dynamics [GD] Electric Boat on…

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