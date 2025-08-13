HELIOS Testing At Full Power For Months But Navy Leaning Towards Containerized Lasers, Lockheed Martin Executive Says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Lockheed Martin executive recently told Defense Daily that a Navy laser weapon installed on an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer has been working at full power for months but the Navy is now leaning toward a more containerized kind of laser weapon going forward. In May, Vice Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) and then-acting CNO Adm. James Kilby told a Congressional panel that the High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system installed on the USS…