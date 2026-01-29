HELIOS Shipboard Laser System Successfully Tested In Counter-UAS Uses

The Lockheed Martin [LMT]-developed HELIOS shipboard laser system was successfully tested at sea against four drones, the company said on Thursday. HELIOS had struggled to get to its full 60-plus kilowatt power but did so last year prior to the successful counter-unmanned aircraft system tests in October (Defense Daily, Aug. 13, 2025). The High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-dazzler and Surveillance system is installed on the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer the USS Preble (DDG-88). “And speaking of amazing technology, we successfully…