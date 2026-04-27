HawkEye 360 Files To Go Public; Plans To Raise Upwards Of $424 Million

Satellite-based signals intelligence collection and analytics company HawkEye 360 on Monday launched its roadshow for its pending initial public offering (IPO) that aims to raise between $384 million and $424.2 million. The proceeds of the IPO will repay $48.6 million in total debt, pay $15 million for a deferred payment to meet deal terms of its recent acquisition of Innovative Signals Analysis (ISA), and for working capital and general corporate expenses (Defense Daily, Dec. 18, 2025), according to an April…
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Congress Updates
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]