HawkEye 360 Files To Go Public; Plans To Raise Upwards Of $424 Million

Satellite-based signals intelligence collection and analytics company HawkEye 360 on Monday launched its roadshow for its pending initial public offering (IPO) that aims to raise between $384 million and $424.2 million. The proceeds of the IPO will repay $48.6 million in total debt, pay $15 million for a deferred payment to meet deal terms of its recent acquisition of Innovative Signals Analysis (ISA), and for working capital and general corporate expenses (Defense Daily, Dec. 18, 2025), according to an April…