Sign In
Search
Congress

HASC NDAA Backs Army’s FLRAA Acceleration Plan, Allows Use Of Early Production Awards

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
HASC NDAA Backs Army’s FLRAA Acceleration Plan, Allows Use Of Early Production Awards
The V-280 Valor. Bell photo.

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) has backed the Army’s plan to accelerate its Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, including a measure in its version of the next defense policy bill supporting the use of early production contracts.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) led the FLRAA acceleration amendment that was adopted during HASC’s markup of its National Defense Authorization Act last week.

“The Secretary of the Army may enter into contracts, in advance of full-rate production, for the procurement of FLRAA as part of an accelerated low-rate early production effort,” the amendment states.

The amendment stipulates that the potential use of early production awards must support efforts to “expedite delivery of FLRAA operational capability to the warfighter, to maintain momentum and learning continuity between test article completion and full production ramp-up, to stabilize and retain the specialized workforce and industrial base supporting FLRAA, including critical suppliers and production facilities in Texas, Kansas and other states [and] to mitigate cost escalation risks and improve program affordability across the life cycle.”

Army leaders have recently detailed an intent to speed up fielding of the Bell [TXT]-built FLRAA by two years, with an aim to now deliver the first aircraft to the 101st Airborne Division by late 2028 or early 2029 (Defense Daily, May 14).

Bell’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor aircraft was named the winner of the FLRAA competition in December 2022, beating out a Sikorsky [LMT] and Boeing [BA] team’s Defiant X coaxial rigid rotor helicopter offering for the program to find a platform that will eventually replace a sizeable portion of the Black Hawk fleet (Defense Daily, Dec. 5, 2022).

The Army’s initial FLRAA deal to Bell is worth up to $1.3 billion but could total $7 billion if all options are picked up.

Last August, the Army approved the Milestone B decision to move FLRAA into the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase, to include picking up the next contract option that will cover the build of six prototype aircraft (Defense Daily, Aug. 2 2024).

Bell has said it is “confident” it can meet the Army’s accelerated timeline for FLRAA, as it works toward delivering the first prototype in 2027 (Defense Daily, May 19). 

Final assembly of the V-280 aircraft for FLRAA will occur in Amarillo, Texas, which is in Jackson’s district.

Jackson’s amendment directs the Army secretary to brief Congress within 180 days of the NDAA’s passage detailing the timeline for FLRAA procurement and plans for an early production effort, “the status of industrial base readiness and supply chain coordination,” and the estimated long-term cost savings with accelerating the production timeline. 

The Army included $1.25 billion for continued FLRAA development in its FY ‘26 budget request, which is the same amount it received in the current fiscal year. 

“The [FY ‘26 request] is trying to ensure that we can help develop prototypes [and] help facilitization costs associated with bringing that critical capability into the force,” Maj. Gen. Thomas O’Connor, the Army’s director of force development, said during an Association of the United States Army discussion on Thursday. 

Both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees fully authorized the Army’s $1.25 billion request in their respective version of the NDAA, while the House’s recently-passed defense appropriations bill includes a cut and funds the program at only $938.5 million for FY ‘26 (Defense Daily, June 9). 

Recommended

Army

Army’s 101st Airborne Division Will Be First To Get FLRAA, Potentially By Late ‘28

Army

GAO Denies Sikorsky’s Protest Of Army’s Potential $7 Billion FLRAA Award To Bell

Army

Army Targeting Q3 FY ‘24 For FLRAA Milestone B Decision

Army

Sikorsky-Boeing Select New Honeywell Engine To Power FLRAA Offering

Trending

Missing Radiation Source Found in New Jersey; State, Federal Agencies Say They Did Not Use Drones To Look For It
18 Rocket Lab Satellites for SDA to Carry Standard Tactical SATCOM Radios, As Agency Awaits Funding for Advanced Tactical Data Links
U.S. Space Force Launches Seventh X-37B Mission
10,000 “Operationally Relevant” Commercial EO Images Provided to NGA Per Week
USAF Looking for “Revolutionary” Concepts for Next Generation Refueler-Airlift Teaming

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Force Multipliers

Brian Hill – Research Innovations, Inc.

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume