Hanwha Securing Lease To Build $1.3 Billion Munitions Plant At U.S. Army’s Pine Bluff Arsenal

Hanwha Defense USA is in negotiations with the U.S. to build a production facility for munitions components at Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas, with the company planning to invest $1.3 billion in the project. The facility, to be built under an “enhanced use lease,” would be the South Korean firm’s first dedicated munitions-related plant in the U.S. and is expected to begin limited operations in 2028 and full operations in 2030, a Hanwha Defense USA spokesperson confirmed to Defense Daily. …