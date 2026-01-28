Sign In
Search
Army

Hanwha Securing Lease To Build $1.3 Billion Munitions Plant At U.S. Army’s Pine Bluff Arsenal

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Hanwha Securing Lease To Build $1.3 Billion Munitions Plant At U.S. Army’s Pine Bluff Arsenal
M819 Load, Assemble and Pack work at Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas. Photo: Rachel Selby, Pine Bluff Arsenal

Hanwha Defense USA is in negotiations with the U.S. to build a production facility for munitions components at Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas, with the company planning to invest $1.3 billion in the project. The facility, to be built under an “enhanced use lease,” would be the South Korean firm’s first dedicated munitions-related plant in the U.S. and is expected to begin limited operations in 2028 and full operations in 2030, a Hanwha Defense USA spokesperson confirmed to Defense Daily. …

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

USAF Considering “Modular” Missile Silos For Sentinel

Business/Financial

Shipbuilding Leads GD To Solid Fourth Quarter In Finish To Strong Year

Space

GPS III Satellite Successfully Launched Into Orbit

Navy/USMC

CNO: F/A-XX Needs To Start Now To Prep For Spreading Advanced Anti-Air In A Decade

Trending

Northrop Grumman Expects Agreement Soon To Accelerate B-21 Production; Pausing Buybacks
Army Awards Potential $5.6 Billion AI, Data Analytics Deal To Salesforce
Stop Work Order Issued To AeroVironment For SCAR Antennas
Appropriators Fund More Multi-Years For Munitions, But Not All Of DoD’s ‘Very Late’ Request
Hypersonic Testing Company Stratolaunch Raises New Capital

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume