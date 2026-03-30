Hanwha Philly Shipyard Gets First Navy Work, Subcontract For NGLS

Hanwha Philly Shipyard and its sister company Hanwha Defense USA won their first project for the U.S. Navy as a subcontractor to Vard Marine US Inc. to work on part of the Next Generation Logistics Ship (NGLS) program. Hanwha said it will work with Vard to conduct a market survey and perform a concept design and refinement for the new NGLS platform. The conglomerate’s subsidiaries will also support manufacturability, commercial construction practices, and evaluate production costs. The subcontract includes options…