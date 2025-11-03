Hanwha Invests In Rocket Motor And Propulsion Startup Firehawk Aerospace

Firehawk Aerospace on Monday said it has received a strategic investment from Hanwha Defense USA to further develop the Dallas-based startup’s rocket motor and related propellant technology. The size of the investment was not disclosed although Will Edwards, Firehawk CEO, told Defense Daily it was “eight figures,” which would put it in the double-digit millions of dollars. The Hanwha investment follows a recent $60 million funding raise by Firehawk that included participation by the Czechoslovak Group in an oversubscribed round…