Hanwha And HavocAI To Develop 200-Foot Autonomous Ship Aimed At Navy MASC

Hanwha And HavocAI To Develop 200-Foot Autonomous Ship Aimed At Navy MASC
HavocAI’s 14-foot autonomous Rampage Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) has a range of 150 nautical miles and a top speed of 15 knots. (Image: HavocAI)

Korean conglomerate Hanwha’s U.S. defense business last week announced it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with American autonomy developer HavocAI to jointly develop a 200-foot autonomous surface vessel (ASV) aimed at the Navy’s Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) program solicitation. This MoU comes months after the two companies first announced they were looking to collaborate on unmanned maritime systems for the U.S. market in October, following HavocAI leadership visiting a Korean Hanwha shipyard (Defense Daily, Oct. 29, 2025). At…

Contract Updates

Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000

Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…

M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…

Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144

Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches.  This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…

