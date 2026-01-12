Hanwha And HavocAI To Develop 200-Foot Autonomous Ship Aimed At Navy MASC

Korean conglomerate Hanwha’s U.S. defense business last week announced it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with American autonomy developer HavocAI to jointly develop a 200-foot autonomous surface vessel (ASV) aimed at the Navy’s Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) program solicitation. This MoU comes months after the two companies first announced they were looking to collaborate on unmanned maritime systems for the U.S. market in October, following HavocAI leadership visiting a Korean Hanwha shipyard (Defense Daily, Oct. 29, 2025). At…