Hadrian Launches AI-Powered Maritime Industrial Base Factory, Starts with Sub Focus

Hadrian Automation on Friday announced a $2.4 billion public-private partnership with the Navy that will result in three artificial intelligence-powered factories aimed at helping produce parts for the Navy’s maritime industrial base, starting with the ribbon-cutting at the first facility focused on producing submarine parts within a year. Hadrian founder and CEO Chris Power told reporters Thursday ahead of the event that $900 million of the $2.4 billion effort comes from the Navy, derived from congressional industrial base appropriations. The…