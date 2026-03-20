Hadrian Launches AI-Powered Maritime Industrial Base Factory, Starts with Sub Focus

Hadrian Automation on Friday announced a $2.4 billion public-private partnership with the Navy that will result in three artificial intelligence-powered factories aimed at helping produce parts for the Navy’s maritime industrial base, starting with the ribbon-cutting at the first facility focused on producing submarine parts within a year. Hadrian founder and CEO Chris Power told reporters Thursday ahead of the event that $900 million of the $2.4 billion effort comes from the Navy, derived from congressional industrial base appropriations. The…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Job Feed
-
Part-time Lecturer, Information Sciences and Informatics (Continuous Posting)
The University at Albany, State University of New York - Albany, NY
-
Part-time Lecturer, Emergency Management and Homeland Security (Continuous Posting)
The University at Albany, State University of New York - Albany, NY
-
Part-time Lecturer, Cybersecurity (Continuous Posting)
The University at Albany, State University of New York - Albany, NY
-
Cleared Manager, R&D Science and Engineering
Electric Grid Security and Communications Department, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM