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Navy/USMC

Hadrian Launches AI-Powered Maritime Industrial Base Factory, Starts with Sub Focus

Rich Abott By
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Hadrian Launches AI-Powered Maritime Industrial Base Factory, Starts with Sub Focus
External view of Hadrian Automation’s Factory 4 (F4) in Muscle Shoals, Ala., the first of three AI-powered factories aimed at producing maritime industrial base parts for U.S. Navy programs, starting with Virginia and Columbia-class submarine parts. (Photo: Hadrian)

Hadrian Automation on Friday announced a $2.4 billion public-private partnership with the Navy that will result in three artificial intelligence-powered factories aimed at helping produce parts for the Navy’s maritime industrial base, starting with the ribbon-cutting at the first facility focused on producing submarine parts within a year. Hadrian founder and CEO Chris Power told reporters Thursday ahead of the event that $900 million of the $2.4 billion effort comes from the Navy, derived from congressional industrial base appropriations. The…

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