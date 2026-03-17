Guetlein Names Golden Dome C2 Primes, Adds $10 Billion To Total Cost

The director of the Golden Dome program Tuesday named the three prime contractors working on the Golden Dome command and control (C2) “glue layer” and revealed the program’s expected total cost rose by another $10 billion to accelerate space sensor programs. Lockheed Martin [LMT], RTX [RTX] and Northrop Grumman [NOC] are the three C2 primes. Space Force Gen. Mike Guetlein, Direct Reporting Program Manager (DRPM) for Golden Dome, previously revealed his team has been working with a consortium of six…