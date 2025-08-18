Grid Aero, Startup Developing Autonomous Cargo Aircraft, Exits Stealth

Grid Aero, a new company that is rapidly developing an autonomous cargo drone for routine long-range, high-payload military and commercial missions, emerged from stealth on Monday with $6 million in seed funding. The California-based startup is finishing assembly of its first aircraft, Lifter-Lite, which it describes as the “pickup truck of the skies” that can carry between two-thousand and 10 thousand pounds of cargo thousands of miles to conduct “ultra-low-cost” logistics between Pacific islands and countries. Grid Aero is finishing…