Air Force

Government Reference Architectures May Allow ‘Surge’ by Contractors During Conflicts

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.--The adoption of government reference architectures may allow a rapid production ramp up of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) and other platforms during conflicts, a U.S. Air Force official said on Tuesday. "I'm very optimistic about the government reference architecture movement and the adoption that we're seeing with our Navy friends, our Army friends, and even the Marine Corps, and there's a very hungry appetite--for the reasons that we see a lot of promise in CCAs--for procurement with our…

