Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein speaks to Airmen during an all call at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2019. During the all call, Goldfein covered topics such as multi-domain operations, joint leaders and teams and the importance of squadrons in the Air Force. This was Goldfein’s first stop as he visits various units in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman)
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Air Force last year identified $30 billion it had found over the five-year Future Years Defense Plan (FYDP) that could be freed up from current programs to fund the service’s biggest technology needs. But when the fiscal year 2021 presidential…