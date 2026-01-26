Golden Dome Director Outlines Priorities Through 2027

The director for the Pentagon’s Golden Dome program last week gave industry another peak into his priorities through next year and elaborated on why they have been so secretive about its details. Golden Dome’s top priority for 2026 is developing the command and control (C2) system that acts as a “glue layer that sits on top of all the other tactical C2 systems. We have to have that delivered this summer and demonstrate the C2 capability in front of the…