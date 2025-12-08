Golden Dome Chief Confirms Some Operational Capability By 2028; Culture Bigger Barrier Than Technical Challenges

The head of the Golden Dome initiative last weekend confirmed that while they still plan to deliver an “operational capability” to defend against advanced threats by 2028, cultural challenges are harder than the technical issues for the program overall. Speaking during the Reagan National Defense Forum on Dec. 6, Gen. Michael Guetlein, the first Golden Dome for America direct reporting program manager, said they are working with a timeline to deliver some unspecified amount of capability on President Donald Trump’s…