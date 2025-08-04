GMTI Satellites to Launch in Next Year, Preceding AMTI for Space Force, Service Says

The U.S. Space Force plans to launch ground moving target indicator (GMTI) satellites in the next year for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and then expand GMTI to other combatant commands, but, contrary to the thoughts of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth who wants to move to space-based air moving target indicator (AMTI) satellites in the near term, it looks as if AMTI satellites are a longer term proposition. Section 20003 of the fiscal 2025 reconciliation bill provides up to $2.2 billion for…