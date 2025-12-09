Ghost Bat CCA Fires AMRAAM In Manned-Unmanned Demo Against Fighter-Class Drone

A Boeing [BA]-developed Ghost Bat autonomous unmanned aircraft system (UAS) equipped with an air-to-air missile recently shot down a target drone during a manned-unmanned teaming demonstration with Australian E-7 airborne warning and control, and F/A-18F fighter aircraft, the company said on Tuesday. Boeing said the successful target engagement was the first for an autonomous aircraft equipped with the AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM). The MQ-28 Ghost Bat is considered a collaborative combat aircraft (CCA), meaning it has autonomous…