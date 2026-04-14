Rocket Lab Closes Mynaric Acquisition At Higher Price Than Originally Agreed

Rocket Lab [RKLB] on Tuesday said it closed its acquisition of optical communications terminal (OCT) supplier Mynaric AG for $155.3 million, $5.3 million more than the original deal terms announced in March 2025 (Defense Daily, March 12, 2025). The final transaction price included a “nominal cash payment” and nearly 2.3 million shares of Rocket Lab’s stock. Original terms called for a $75 million upfront payment—in cash or stock—and an additional $75 million based on Mynaric’s financial performance as part of…