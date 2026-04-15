Space Force Releases Visions For Future Force, Warfare Expectations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Space Force on Wednesday released its long-awaited vision for its future force that outlines nearly a dozen mission areas and the types of capabilities that might be needed 15 years from now to fulfill those missions. On top of the 104-page Objective Force 2040 vision, the service released the Future Operating Environment 2040, a 68-page concept document intended to foster debate and discussion about the evolution of space warfare over the next 15 years. Both documents are…