Germany’s Rhenmetall To Integrate Autonomous Underwater Vehicle To Coastal Defense System

The Germany-based EUROATLAS on Wednesday announced it agreed to a strategic partnership to integrate its Greyshark autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with Rheinmetall ‘s coastal defense system while also emphasizing sovereign European defense work. Under the agreement, the companies plan to specifically integrate the AUV with Rheinmetall’s Battlesuite digital platform to manage muti-domain defense systems. They said the integration aims to support selected coastal defense use cases, with Battlesuite to act as the “digital backbone of Rheinmetall’s system-of-systems infrastructure for maritime…