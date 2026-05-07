MARTAC USV Completes Eight Day Autonomous Demo For Navy

Unmanned surface vehicle (USV) developer Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC) this week announced its T38 Devil Ray vehicle recently completed an eight-day long autonomous test mission for the Navy. A May 5 company announcement said a T38 Devil Ray USV owned and operated by Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s (NAWCWD) Point Mugu Sea Range via its Future Capabilities Office’s Blue Water Instrumentation (BWI) demonstrated extended autonomous operation in open-ocean conditions off the coast of California. The testing included operations…