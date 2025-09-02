General Atomics and Kepler Demonstrate Air-to-Space Optical Communications

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) and Kepler Communications have reported a successful air-to-space optical communications demonstration using Space Development Agency (SDA)-compliant optical terminals. The demonstration announced Tuesday took place between a GA-EMS optical communications terminal mounted to a Twin Otter aircraft and a Kepler satellite in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO), demonstrating exchanging data between a moving aircraft and a satellite in orbit. The demonstration test campaign took place from late July to late August and was done under SDA contract, a representative for General Atomics confirmed…