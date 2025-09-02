Sign In
General Atomics and Kepler Demonstrate Air-to-Space Optical Communications

Rachel Jewett By
GA-EMS Optical Communication Terminal (OCT) mounted on an aircraft. Photo: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) and Kepler Communications have reported a successful air-to-space optical communications demonstration using Space Development Agency (SDA)-compliant optical terminals. The demonstration announced Tuesday took place between a GA-EMS optical communications terminal mounted to a Twin Otter aircraft and a Kepler satellite in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO), demonstrating exchanging data between a moving aircraft and a satellite in orbit. The demonstration test campaign took place from late July to late August and was done under SDA contract, a representative for General Atomics confirmed…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

