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COMSO Targets Expanding Working Capital Fund And Determining CASR Funding

Rachel Jewett By
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COMSO Targets Expanding Working Capital Fund And Determining CASR Funding
Space Force Col. Tim Trimailo, director, Commercial Space Office, U.S. Space Systems Command. LinkedIn photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With various funding mechanisms in place to take advantage of commercial capabilities, Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Commercial Space Office (COMSO) is looking at expanding the Working Capital Fund to include more capabilities, and planning for how to budget the Commercial Space Augmentation Reserve (CASR).  COMSO Director Col. Tim Trimailo spoke with reporters on Wednesday at Space Symposium here. COMSO was established in 2023 to integrate commercial capabilities into the Space Force space architecture.  In October 2025,…

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