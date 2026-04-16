Boeing And Millennium Space Systems Add Mid-Class Resolute Satellite Bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--Boeing [BA] and its subsidiary Millennium Space Systems are rolling out a new mid-class satellite platform called Resolute — designed to give more capability than a traditional small satellite, while providing more speed and flexibility than a traditional satellite program. Resolute is a satellite bus in the 2 kilowatt to 4 kilowatt power range and is applicable to communications, sensing and other mission needs for both defense and commercial missions. It’s a blend of Boeing and Millennium Space System…