General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Acquires Assets Of Engine Technology Company

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) on Tuesday said it has acquired key assets of engine technology company Achates Power to enhance its capabilities in propulsion systems. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Achates’ key technology is the opposed-piston engine, which is based on standard materials and processes, and is more efficient, less expensive to build, and generates fewer emissions than similar conventional engines. The San Diego-based company’s technology is used in passenger vehicles, trucks, and military applications, notably…