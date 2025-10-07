GD On Track To Begin Delivering XM30 Prototypes To Army In July 2026

General Dynamics Land Systems [GD] said on Tuesday it’s on track to begin delivering prototypes in July 2026 for the Army’s XM30 effort to develop a Bradley replacement. Ray Kiernan, GD Land Systems’ XM30 program director, told Defense Daily the company has transitioned out of the design phase for the competitive program and is in the process of building the eight prototypes to be delivered under its current contract. “Progress is going really good on that. [We have] a lot…