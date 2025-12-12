GD Has Delivered First M1E3 Abrams Tank Prototype, Army Chief Says

The Army has received the first prototype of the new M1E3 Abrams tank from General Dynamics [GD] Land Systems [GD], the service’s top uniformed official recently confirmed. Gen. Randy George, the Army’s chief of staff, provided the delivery update as the service pursues an accelerated timeline for the program that includes receiving three more prototypes next year. “Everybody said [it] would take six or seven years to build. And we already have one that’s finished. And we’re going to have…