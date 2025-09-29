GD Electric Boat Nabs Another $642 Million Mod For SSN Design And Development

The Navy on Friday awarded General Dynamics’ Electric Boat [GD] a $642 million cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract focused on lead yard support and development studies and design efforts for Virginia-class attack submarines (SSNs). Electric Boat is the prime contractor for SSNs but it splits production on each boat with subcontractor HII [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding and they take turns building the reactor and performing final assembly on the submarines. Under the latest award, 94 percent of the…