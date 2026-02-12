FY ‘27 Budget Will Double FY ‘26 Ship Procurement Numbers And Focus On Auxiliary, SecNav Says

SAN DIEGO – Navy Secretary John Phelan on Thursday hinted that the Navy’s fiscal year 2027 budget request will more than double the 17 ships funded in the FY ‘26 defense appropriations law, with a specific focus on auxiliary and support vessels. “So I can’t talk a lot about the ‘27 budget. What I’ll say is if you look at the ‘26 budget, it's 17 or 19 ships in there. You should expect at least more than double, I would…