FTC Requires Boeing To Divest Certain Spirit Assets To Win Deal Approval

Boeing [BA] must divest certain assets of Spirit AeroSystems [SPR] and maintain the company’s position as a supplier to competitors for military aircraft programs to earn the federal government’s approval of the aerospace giant’s pending $8 billion acquisition of the aerostructures company, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Wednesday. The FTC’s proposed consent order requires Boeing to divest to Airbus Spirt businesses that supply aerostructures to the Europe-based aerospace and defense company. Spirit’s aerostructures business in Subang, Malaysia, will…