Four Companies Pitch Team For SSN-AUKUS Combat System Development

Britain's BAE Systems, RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon Australia, General Dynamics [GD] Mission Systems and France’s Thales on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pitching the establishment of a unified submarine combat systems collaborative team for the future United Kingdom and Australian nuclear-powered attack submarine, SSN-AUKUS. Signed during the Indo Pacific International Maritime Expo, running Nov. 4 to 6 in Sydney, Australia, the companies’ MoU specifically propose to lead design efforts and lay the foundation for manufacturing and integration of combat…