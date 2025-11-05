Sign In
Four Companies Pitch Team For SSN-AUKUS Combat System Development

Rich Abott By
Four Companies Pitch Team For SSN-AUKUS Combat System Development
Executives from BAE Systems, RTX’s Raytheon Australia, General Dynamics Mission Systems Thales on Nov. 5 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pitching the establishment of a unified submarine combat systems collaborative team for the future UK and Australian attack submarine, SSN-AUKUS. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Britain's BAE Systems, RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon Australia, General Dynamics [GD] Mission Systems and France’s Thales on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pitching the establishment of a unified submarine combat systems collaborative team for the future United Kingdom and Australian nuclear-powered attack submarine, SSN-AUKUS. Signed during the Indo Pacific International Maritime Expo, running Nov. 4 to 6 in Sydney, Australia, the companies’ MoU specifically propose to lead design efforts and lay the foundation for manufacturing and integration of combat…

