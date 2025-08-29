Forterra, Overland AI, Scout AI Nab Army Contracts For Autonomous Ground Vehicles

The Army last week said it awarded contracts to three companies to integrate their respective commercially-developed autonomy solutions into existing Infantry Support Vehicles with the aim of delivering prototypes to soldiers for demonstration and evaluation in May 2026. The combined value of the three 16-month contracts to Forterra, Overland AI, and Scout AI is about $15.5 million, the Army said on Aug. 27. The awards were made under the service’s Unmanned Systems Autonomous Maneuver Program. The demonstrations next year will…