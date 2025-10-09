Forterra Acquires Tactical Radio Supplier goTenna To Bolster Communications For Autonomous Solutions

Ground vehicle autonomy developer Forterra on Thursday said it has acquired mobile mesh networking provider goTenna in a deal that allows the company to strengthen its communications capabilities for operating autonomous solutions at the edge in contested environments. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Forterra now has about 500 employees, including the nearly 90 from goTenna. goTenna’s small, lightweight radios can be attached to aircraft, fixed assets, and ground vehicles to create off-grid mesh networks for situational awareness and…