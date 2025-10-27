Former Army Secretary To Become NTI President

Christine Wormuth, most recently the secretary of the Army, will be the Washington-based nonprofit Nuclear Threat Initiative’s (NTI) newest president and third CEO effective Nov. 17, the organization announced last week. “NTI’s mission to reduce global nuclear, biological, and emerging technology threats is more vital than ever,” Wormuth said in NTI’s release, adding she was “honored” to join the mission. “I’m excited to lead this exceptional team as it builds on NTI’s legacy and helps shape a safer, more resilient…