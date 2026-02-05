FMS Will Increase, Help U.S. Space R&D Efforts, COMSO Head Says

The sugar high of about $40 billion appropriated for the Space Force in fiscal 2026--including a big chunk for the Trump administration-envisioned Golden Dome missile defense network, may not last over the next five years, and commercial space companies are hedging their bets overseas. "Given that they don't see a growing budget, that they see the same kinda pie every year, some of the CEOs say they've moved a lot of their BD [business development] efforts overseas and are very…